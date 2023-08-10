Sign up
Previous
42 / 365
Romance at dusk
Such lovely couple from the uk, they were having professional photos taken in the coolest part of the day. I looooove romance
Prior to covid - the average number of weddings most year’s was 8.500 - a huge % being from the uk.
Last year 5,391 - hopefully this year will be a romantic year.
The island of Love
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
1
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Aww, so sweet.
August 10th, 2023
