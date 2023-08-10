Previous
Romance at dusk by beverley365
Romance at dusk

Such lovely couple from the uk, they were having professional photos taken in the coolest part of the day. I looooove romance

Prior to covid - the average number of weddings most year’s was 8.500 - a huge % being from the uk.

Last year 5,391 - hopefully this year will be a romantic year.

The island of Love
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Aww, so sweet.
