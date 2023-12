Award winning Christmas vintage window in the family run Boulangerie where my son works.

In the 18th arrondissement of Paris, on rue Hermel, the Square Boulangerie fabulous

pastry shop & exquisite chocolates & desserts.

With traditional baguettes, special breads, very very special breads and so much more.

delicacies such as financiers, cannelés, tarts and tartlets, croissants selection to die for, panettone and brioche as light as a feather…

A wonderful location at the staircases of Montemartre.