Previous
Christians wrapping technique for the Brioche to rest over nite. by beverley365
115 / 365

Christians wrapping technique for the Brioche to rest over nite.

By letting the dough rise slowly in a cold environment, it not only develops more depth of flavor, but also gives more flexibility with the timing of baking the loaf. Cold brioche dough is also much easier to work with!

Christian my son is an artist, his passion though is for baking !!! as a side job ( to make some € ) he works with his brother on restoration in Paris.

I didn’t notice how tired he looked till I saw this photo… gosh I’m thrilled I’m here to help.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
Such a neat series of images and explanations - must be delicious to eat.
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise