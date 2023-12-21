Sign up
Previous
116 / 365
Christmas joy
Opposite the bakery striding to the metro
this beautiful entrance shares such a warm festive feeling.
I have a wonderful day planned, it’s a fresh chilly morning absolutely beautiful.
Happy new day!
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely and festive
December 21st, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely.
December 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this delightful scene.
December 21st, 2023
