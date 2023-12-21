Previous
Christmas joy by beverley365
Christmas joy

Opposite the bakery striding to the metro
this beautiful entrance shares such a warm festive feeling.
I have a wonderful day planned, it’s a fresh chilly morning absolutely beautiful.
Happy new day!
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Boxplayer ace
Lovely and festive
December 21st, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely.
December 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this delightful scene.
December 21st, 2023  
