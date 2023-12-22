Sign up
Previous
117 / 365
The most wonderful ‘Scooby snack’
A well earned exquisite Chocolate delight! As long as my index finger ( gloves size 9) so pretty long.
98% dark chocolate stick tube filled with caramel and hazelnuts sooooo delicious.
On previous visits I’ve seen the chocolatier at work creating the most incredible chocolates, her passion is Sublime. (I have Oodles of photos I’ll create a collage). Soooo very talanted.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
746
photos
63
followers
88
following
32% complete
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
114
626
115
627
116
628
117
629
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
22nd December 2023 1:30pm
Tags
home
,
made
,
chocolate.
,
chocolatier.
Christine Sztukowski
ace
yummy
December 22nd, 2023
