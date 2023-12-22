The most wonderful ‘Scooby snack’

A well earned exquisite Chocolate delight! As long as my index finger ( gloves size 9) so pretty long.

98% dark chocolate stick tube filled with caramel and hazelnuts sooooo delicious.



On previous visits I’ve seen the chocolatier at work creating the most incredible chocolates, her passion is Sublime. (I have Oodles of photos I’ll create a collage). Soooo very talanted.

