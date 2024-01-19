Sign up
Peeping through the window… so excited.
No matter what age we are, we all love leaving foot prints in the snow…
And wearing warm snuggly clothes is comforting.
“There is no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.”
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, great narrative too.
January 23rd, 2024
