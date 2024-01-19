Previous
Peeping through the window… so excited. by beverley365
132 / 365

Peeping through the window… so excited.

No matter what age we are, we all love leaving foot prints in the snow…
And wearing warm snuggly clothes is comforting.

“There is no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.”


19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, great narrative too.
January 23rd, 2024  
