A heart full of buckles

A vintage delight, the buckles are from my great aunt and Gran with many being their Mums.

A lovely way to protect them, share them and enjoy them.

Crazy to think that I began researching and creating this collection way over over a decade ago…



On all of my vintage hearts boards there is a tiny brass smiley face… these were in my aunt’s collection too

They have a pin at the back that press's into the foam board.