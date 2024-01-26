Sign up
A heart full of hearts…
I was fascinated to just discover that the first depiction known was in the 1250's. It showed up in a French romance called Roman de la Poire (Romance of the pear).
Medieval art also showed some heart like shapes in the early 1300s. The famous Italian painter Giotto did a painted depiction of charity in the Scrovengi Chapel in which a heart is given to Jesus.
Interestingly, until the later 1400s the heart was usually shown upside down. At the beginning of the 1500s it flipped in images to the heart we see today point at the bottom.
to this day it’s a symbol of human passion.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Diana
ace
Some wonderful pieces you have there, lovely presentation too.
January 28th, 2024
