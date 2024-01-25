Previous
A little playtime… by beverley365
141 / 365

A little playtime…

It’s been a great way to protect the buttons, now I have the photos I’ve been selling prints
Of course the way forward is digitally now.
Slowly slowly I’ll begin.

Never a dull moment…
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 5
  • 1
  • 1
  • Sharing what inspires me
  • 25th January 2024 4:05pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Diana ace
As an ex button collector, I just have to fav your creativity Beverley. Beautiful buttons and colours.
January 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise