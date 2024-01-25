Sign up
141 / 365
A little playtime…
It’s been a great way to protect the buttons, now I have the photos I’ve been selling prints
Of course the way forward is digitally now.
Slowly slowly I’ll begin.
Never a dull moment…
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
As an ex button collector, I just have to fav your creativity Beverley. Beautiful buttons and colours.
January 25th, 2024
