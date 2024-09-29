Sign up
Previous
Photo 911
Our special September has been the best ever, bringing so much love and happiness from around the world.
I truly believe that both my son Christian and his wife Carlota have both ‘found the one’.
The One!
So with that thought todays photo is part of a Scroll of posters that I read at their blessings…
I felt so empowered and truly believe these words… that they simply rolled out in moments of silence.
Sharing brotherly love my eldest son Brett shared heartfelt words that were so moving
I had to pinch myself and kept a firm smile on my face.
I’m a very proud mum…
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful words and very special coming from a loved brother. Family is everything even among animals and especially for humanity. Fav. Wishing the newlyweds a beautiful life together.
September 29th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
September 29th, 2024
