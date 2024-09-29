Previous
Our special September has been the best ever, bringing so much love and happiness from around the world. by beverley365
Photo 911

Our special September has been the best ever, bringing so much love and happiness from around the world.

I truly believe that both my son Christian and his wife Carlota have both ‘found the one’.

The One!

So with that thought todays photo is part of a Scroll of posters that I read at their blessings…

I felt so empowered and truly believe these words… that they simply rolled out in moments of silence.

Sharing brotherly love my eldest son Brett shared heartfelt words that were so moving
I had to pinch myself and kept a firm smile on my face.
I’m a very proud mum…


Dione Giorgio
Beautiful words and very special coming from a loved brother. Family is everything even among animals and especially for humanity. Fav. Wishing the newlyweds a beautiful life together.
September 29th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
September 29th, 2024  
