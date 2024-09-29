How to say ‘ I love you ‘ in Oooo so many languages…

Listening to who was coming to the wedding, I thought it would be fun to share the most important words of ‘ I Love You’…in their languages.



This was the backing to my ‘words’ at the blessing.

A little colourful fun…



It’s a beautiful Sunday chilly fresh and soon the clouds will share their raindrops…



I’m off to the boulangerie for my Sunday fix…



today I’m having a harmonious day catching up on replying to friends and Ooo being just a little bit busy.