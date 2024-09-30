Sign up
Previous
Photo 912
Beautifully weathered, slightly droopy the new flowers are thriving and in abundance.
Daisies popping up all over… Lovely.
A beautiful new week begins… wooly hat weather… love it!
Maya Angelou -
“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
2
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1302
photos
111
followers
120
following
Issi Bannerman
ace
So pretty and a nice square crop.
September 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
September 30th, 2024
