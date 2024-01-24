Sign up
Previous
139 / 365
My sons 28th today - a special moment remembered. .
Christian at the Annabelle hotel - pafos
after a year of hard graft, hard times and exhaustion - he was promoted
we learn from tough times of how to rise above it, although very hard at the time, but we also learn to treat people how we’d like to be treated as we progress in life.
6 months later Chris was promoted again to the Anassa hotel - this was life changing moment for him. At the time the Anassa was the jewel hotel on the island.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
Happy Birthday to your son. 🥳What a stunning setting and capture.
January 24th, 2024
