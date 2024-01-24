Previous
My sons 28th today - a special moment remembered. . by beverley365
139 / 365

My sons 28th today - a special moment remembered. .

Christian at the Annabelle hotel - pafos
after a year of hard graft, hard times and exhaustion - he was promoted

we learn from tough times of how to rise above it, although very hard at the time, but we also learn to treat people how we’d like to be treated as we progress in life.

6 months later Chris was promoted again to the Anassa hotel - this was life changing moment for him. At the time the Anassa was the jewel hotel on the island.
Diana ace
Happy Birthday to your son. 🥳What a stunning setting and capture.
January 24th, 2024  
