Previous
316 / 365
Luck be a lady bug…
Yesterday we walked through the fields and discovered the forest, crouching down I put a jar down… within a minute a ladybug sat on my left hand… i was smiling like a wide mouth frog.
It stayed around flitting between the grasses, a lucky photo with my phone… my son joined me to see what I was doing and giggled… a lovely moment… special
Historically and cross-culturally, ladybugs are believed to be talismans of luck…
Some believe that, if a ladybug lands on you, you should count the number of spots to predict how many years of good luck you'll have.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1154
photos
105
followers
132
following
316
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
15th July 2024 12:46pm
CC Folk
ace
Yes, Beverly...you have been blessed with more good luck! :)
July 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely to see.
July 16th, 2024
