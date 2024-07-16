Luck be a lady bug…

Yesterday we walked through the fields and discovered the forest, crouching down I put a jar down… within a minute a ladybug sat on my left hand… i was smiling like a wide mouth frog.



It stayed around flitting between the grasses, a lucky photo with my phone… my son joined me to see what I was doing and giggled… a lovely moment… special



Historically and cross-culturally, ladybugs are believed to be talismans of luck…



Some believe that, if a ladybug lands on you, you should count the number of spots to predict how many years of good luck you'll have.



