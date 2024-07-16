Previous
Luck be a lady bug… by beverley365
316 / 365

Luck be a lady bug…

Yesterday we walked through the fields and discovered the forest, crouching down I put a jar down… within a minute a ladybug sat on my left hand… i was smiling like a wide mouth frog.

It stayed around flitting between the grasses, a lucky photo with my phone… my son joined me to see what I was doing and giggled… a lovely moment… special

Historically and cross-culturally, ladybugs are believed to be talismans of luck…

Some believe that, if a ladybug lands on you, you should count the number of spots to predict how many years of good luck you'll have.

16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Yes, Beverly...you have been blessed with more good luck! :)
July 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely to see.
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise