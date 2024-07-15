Into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul

I would say this about the sea… Ooo for 3+ decades…



However, where ever we are, whatever we’re doing we can always be sure nature is close by.



This is the forest at the bottom of the field, wonderful to discover and thrilled it is cared for and the sun beams peep through.



My son was visually thrilled… and had a skip in his step.



A great way to begin the new week.