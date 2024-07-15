Sign up
Previous
315 / 365
Into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul
I would say this about the sea… Ooo for 3+ decades…
However, where ever we are, whatever we’re doing we can always be sure nature is close by.
This is the forest at the bottom of the field, wonderful to discover and thrilled it is cared for and the sun beams peep through.
My son was visually thrilled… and had a skip in his step.
A great way to begin the new week.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1152
photos
105
followers
132
following
86% complete
View this month »
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a great place to explore.
July 15th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely.
July 15th, 2024
