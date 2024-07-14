“Inhale the calming essence of lavender and exhale your worries.”

A lovely view from the park on my way out, I’ve always liked this property, it has a sense history and wonderment.



This is a very beautiful quote… and for me personally so true…



“I have to be alone very often. I’d be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment. That’s how I refuel.”

— Audrey Hepburn