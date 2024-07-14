Sign up
Previous
314 / 365
“Inhale the calming essence of lavender and exhale your worries.”
A lovely view from the park on my way out, I’ve always liked this property, it has a sense history and wonderment.
This is a very beautiful quote… and for me personally so true…
“I have to be alone very often. I’d be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment. That’s how I refuel.”
— Audrey Hepburn
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1150
photos
105
followers
132
following
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
