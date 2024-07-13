flour, water and salt - can be so complex.

left column top to bottom then right column top to bottom = the order of making…



I’ve long been fascinated by the ‘Sourdough life cycle’ and applaud my son because it’s truly a love affair filled with commitment…

And everyday 7 days a week.



I have no doubt this sourdough starter will be passed on to the next generation…



With all the joys of experimenting and including all the frustrations there is nothing like the smell of sourdough.



It's not just about a recipe and it's not just about an active starter I guess the more you learn, the more detailed it becomes…



leaven, hydration, dough autolyzation,

bench rest and folding techniques, pre-shape, final shape and creating tension,

how long to retard the loaf in the fridge…

do you bake straight from the fridge or bring to room temperature… scoring techniques which is his passion.

Ooo it’s so wonderfully complex and creative.



After my wonderful days at the bakery over these many few years, It’s wonderful to see passion and pride and oh boy his dough is handled with so much love… no wonder his oh so many bread’s are so scrumptious delicious and popular.



It’s a drizzly wet saturday morning I’m off for a big walk and pick up some fresh salad & veg.



