flour, water and salt - can be so complex. by beverley365
313 / 365

flour, water and salt - can be so complex.

left column top to bottom then right column top to bottom = the order of making…

I’ve long been fascinated by the ‘Sourdough life cycle’ and applaud my son because it’s truly a love affair filled with commitment…
And everyday 7 days a week.

I have no doubt this sourdough starter will be passed on to the next generation…

With all the joys of experimenting and including all the frustrations there is nothing like the smell of sourdough.

It's not just about a recipe and it's not just about an active starter I guess the more you learn, the more detailed it becomes…

leaven, hydration, dough autolyzation,
bench rest and folding techniques, pre-shape, final shape and creating tension,
how long to retard the loaf in the fridge…
do you bake straight from the fridge or bring to room temperature… scoring techniques which is his passion.
Ooo it’s so wonderfully complex and creative.

After my wonderful days at the bakery over these many few years, It’s wonderful to see passion and pride and oh boy his dough is handled with so much love… no wonder his oh so many bread’s are so scrumptious delicious and popular.

It’s a drizzly wet saturday morning I’m off for a big walk and pick up some fresh salad & veg.

13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
A fabulous collage and wonderful shots of this pampered dough. Nothing tastes better than a perfect sourdough. I love your delightful narratives, they always give me something to smile bout ;-)
July 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
A wonderful collage. I tried doing sourdough last winter only to find out that sourdough upset my reflux and had to give it up.
July 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A process of love.
July 13th, 2024  
