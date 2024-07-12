Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
312 / 365
Break time…
Well deserved too, my goodness my son works hard. I’m hoping he’s writing… No!
He’s constantly getting calls for work, which is great, however … sometimes it’s ok to say no…
He’s done some amazing work & is very clever and I’m very proud of him.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1146
photos
104
followers
130
following
85% complete
View this month »
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
Latest from all albums
309
831
310
832
311
833
312
834
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
11th July 2024 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I guess that he is young enough and has the energy to keep taking the work.
A great capture.
July 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
A great capture.