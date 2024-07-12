Previous
Break time…

Well deserved too, my goodness my son works hard. I’m hoping he’s writing… No!

He’s constantly getting calls for work, which is great, however … sometimes it’s ok to say no…

He’s done some amazing work & is very clever and I’m very proud of him.
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely ace
I guess that he is young enough and has the energy to keep taking the work.
A great capture.
July 12th, 2024  
