Previous
A perfect croissant, it's a very crispy croissant with a lot of puff pastry, and it smells a good taste of butter inside by beverley365
311 / 365

A perfect croissant, it's a very crispy croissant with a lot of puff pastry, and it smells a good taste of butter inside

It takes a lot of time and process to make a good croissant.

The dough should be made one day in advance, because she should maturate overnight in a fridge to get all the flavour from all the yeast.

Then add the butter, it's very important to have the thin even layer - to get to get a very good puff pastry with that crispy bite.

Then another overnight and on the third day the croissants are created… stored at a certain temperature overnight, then the 4th day after they’ve woken up in the boulangerie temperature… they’re then cooked.

Repeat…

A tiny part of life as a baker in a tip top boulangerie

11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Now I want croissants.
July 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Me too
July 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise