A perfect croissant, it's a very crispy croissant with a lot of puff pastry, and it smells a good taste of butter inside

It takes a lot of time and process to make a good croissant.



The dough should be made one day in advance, because she should maturate overnight in a fridge to get all the flavour from all the yeast.



Then add the butter, it's very important to have the thin even layer - to get to get a very good puff pastry with that crispy bite.



Then another overnight and on the third day the croissants are created… stored at a certain temperature overnight, then the 4th day after they’ve woken up in the boulangerie temperature… they’re then cooked.



Repeat…



A tiny part of life as a baker in a tip top boulangerie



