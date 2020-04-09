Previous
Next
Refurbished Trellis by bjywamer
51 / 365

Refurbished Trellis

So grateful to my talented husband who fixed up this trellis which was falling apart by the end of last summer. It was loaded with beautiful, purple clematis blossoms last year. A sight to look forward to as we get into summer! :-)
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise