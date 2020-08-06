Sign up
Anniversary Couple
Spent the day with these dear friends who were celebrating their anniversary in a low-key, relaxing fashion. Just love these two great folks!
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
84
130
62
85
131
348
455
292
1
Overflow...
NIKON D5600
4th August 2020 11:32am
Public
friends
,
people
,
marriage
