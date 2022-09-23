Previous
I'm Calling Her "Baby"... by bjywamer
I'm Calling Her "Baby"...

This is a feral kitty who comes by our place daily looking for a handout. My "softie" hubby told me to put something out for her; so, of course, now she shows up regularly! LOL She is the same young female who had kittens earlier this year and brought them over to our flowerbed only once. I was tempted to capture one but realized i don't REALLY need three cats to care for! Well, it seems I AM caring for three...except this one is totally feral and won't let me touch her. She's a pretty little thing though! Don't you agree? LOL
