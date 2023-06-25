Sign up
Previous
360 / 365
Nearly Hidden...
As we drove down this back road I nearly missed seeing this abandoned home. Had to ask Ken to back down the road a bit to get the shot. Thankfully, he is always very accommodating! :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
Tags
buildings
,
houses
,
abandoned
,
structures
,
montana
