Wildland Fire by bjywamer
Wildland Fire

This fire broke out after a nighttime lightning strike. This is what we could see from our home, as the fire was burning directly across the river only 300 yards or so from us. It was very windy and, as you can see, the smoke was billowing very high. It was moving toward the Bison Range, which is only a few miles from us. No billowing smoke this morning but the smoke has diffused across a wide area. As far as we know, no structures were lost. Our Missoula newspaper indicated that 12 wildfires broke out here in western Montana over the weekend. Prayers for some rain (without lightning) would be appreciated! Our daytime temperatures have been about 100 F for too long now.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
LManning (Laura) ace
That must have been so worrisome! A striking capture.
August 1st, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That must be scary. Someone was attempting to do a controlled burn behind us many years ago and it got slightly out of hand. The fire company was able to squelch it fairly quickly- but that billow is a hundred times larger than what took place in our woods.
August 1st, 2023  
