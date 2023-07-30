Wildland Fire

This fire broke out after a nighttime lightning strike. This is what we could see from our home, as the fire was burning directly across the river only 300 yards or so from us. It was very windy and, as you can see, the smoke was billowing very high. It was moving toward the Bison Range, which is only a few miles from us. No billowing smoke this morning but the smoke has diffused across a wide area. As far as we know, no structures were lost. Our Missoula newspaper indicated that 12 wildfires broke out here in western Montana over the weekend. Prayers for some rain (without lightning) would be appreciated! Our daytime temperatures have been about 100 F for too long now.