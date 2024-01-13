Previous
Female Finch by bjywamer
Female Finch

We hadn't seen any finches for quite awhile but a few showed up looking for a meal now that our weather has turned so bitter cold. So, I put the finch feeder back up!

13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Barb

