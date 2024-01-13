Sign up
Previous
Photo 379
Female Finch
We hadn't seen any finches for quite awhile but a few showed up looking for a meal now that our weather has turned so bitter cold. So, I put the finch feeder back up!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs.
Always so appreciated!
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2969
photos
58
followers
77
following
103% complete
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
Views
3
Overflow...
NIKON D5600
13th January 2024 9:42am
birds
,
winter
,
finches
,
montana
,
bird feeders
