Bird On The Shed Ridge In Early Morning Haze

Our morning sky was very hazy. Don't know if it was caused by smoke from fires burning around Montana, or perhaps caused by our extreme heat. It drew me to go back inside for my camera, though, before even dressed for the day. Didn't realize there was a little bird in this capture when I took the photograph. A nice bonus! :-)



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!