210 / 365
Still Blooming - Rainbow 2020
Poinsettia that was gifted to me in December is still blooming. :-) This is a reflection of it in the mirror that hangs just above it.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Album
Themes, Challenges, etc.
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th March 2020 9:04am
Tags
red
,
reflections
,
flowers
,
plants
,
rainbow2020
