Photo 2062
Winter In The Park
Just a simple shot taken in the park next to the Muttart Conservatory
6th February 2017
6th Feb 17
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
8th February 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Knowles
ace
Very pretty & I know you are all very used to snow but this would be big news here.
February 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely view !
February 9th, 2024
