Previous
Next
Winter In The Park by bkbinthecity
Photo 2062

Winter In The Park

Just a simple shot taken in the park next to the Muttart Conservatory
6th February 2017 6th Feb 17

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Very pretty & I know you are all very used to snow but this would be big news here.
February 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely view !
February 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise