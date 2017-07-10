Sign up
Photo 2187
Gotcha
This is a post to fill in a blank spot on my project.
This was taken at the flower garden of the Rutherford House
10th July 2017
10th Jul 17
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3962
photos
362
followers
378
following
1085% complete
3955
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
3962
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
30th June 2022 3:17pm
Tags
flower
,
bee
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful flower and photobomber.
July 11th, 2022
