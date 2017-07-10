Previous
Gotcha by bkbinthecity
Photo 2187

Gotcha

This is a post to fill in a blank spot on my project.
This was taken at the flower garden of the Rutherford House
10th July 2017

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful flower and photobomber.
July 11th, 2022  
