Frozen Over by bkbinthecity
Photo 3055

Frozen Over

On my way through the Park l took a path down to a small platform overlooking the river. I really like how l was able to capture the sun in this shot
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Elizabeth ace
Pretty snowy landscape!
January 22nd, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and scene.
January 22nd, 2020  
