Winter Walk Through The Park by bkbinthecity
Photo 3054

Winter Walk Through The Park

So the extreme cold weather is finally gone. It was beautiful so l decided to go for a walk through Sir Laurier Park.
I had passed a lady and her dog and then I decided to take a picture of the part of the park l just walked through.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
836% complete

Photo Details

Harbie ace
Beautiful winter shot! Fav
January 21st, 2020  
