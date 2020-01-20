Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3054
Winter Walk Through The Park
So the extreme cold weather is finally gone. It was beautiful so l decided to go for a walk through Sir Laurier Park.
I had passed a lady and her dog and then I decided to take a picture of the part of the park l just walked through.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3054
photos
334
followers
398
following
836% complete
View this month »
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
19th January 2020 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
,
landscape
Harbie
ace
Beautiful winter shot! Fav
January 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close