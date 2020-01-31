Previous
Cityscape by bkbinthecity
Photo 3065

Cityscape

Well I am back at the parking lot and this is the view of the river valley including the Walterdale Bridge
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
839% complete

Hope D Jennings ace
This is fabulous
February 1st, 2020  
Harbie ace
Beautiful wintry shot!!
February 1st, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Great view!
February 1st, 2020  
