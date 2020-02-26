Previous
Behind The Trees by bkbinthecity
Photo 3091

Behind The Trees

This is right across from yesterday's post. The tall building is the Chateau Lacombe Hotel. At the top is The Ronde Restaurant which is a revolving restaurant
