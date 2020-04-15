Sign up
Photo 3140
Up In The Tree Top
Caught this little one up in a tree top. Spring is closer each day
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
spring
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot against that lovely sky.
April 16th, 2020
