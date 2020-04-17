Previous
Next
In The Tree Top by bkbinthecity
Photo 3142

In The Tree Top

Here is another shot from the other day. This time it was this little guy looking right at the camera
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jean ace
Yes he's looking straight at you! Cute
April 17th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice cute capture
April 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise