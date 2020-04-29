Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3154
Lesson Learned
Top pic. Excuse me have you not heard about social distancing.
Middle pic. Okay that is much better
Third pic. Now let's engage in a little follow the leader.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
water
,
pond
