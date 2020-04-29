Previous
Lesson Learned by bkbinthecity
Photo 3154

Lesson Learned

Top pic. Excuse me have you not heard about social distancing.
Middle pic. Okay that is much better
Third pic. Now let's engage in a little follow the leader.
bkb in the city

