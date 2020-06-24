Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3210
Through The Trees
As we continue on the path we are getting close to the High Level Bridge. If you look past the trees you can catch a glimpse of the bridge and part of the skyline
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3210
photos
330
followers
397
following
879% complete
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
16th June 2020 4:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bridge
,
landscape
,
architecture
,
building
Diane Owens
ace
Beautifully framed view!
June 25th, 2020
