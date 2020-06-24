Previous
Through The Trees by bkbinthecity
Photo 3210

Through The Trees

As we continue on the path we are getting close to the High Level Bridge. If you look past the trees you can catch a glimpse of the bridge and part of the skyline
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
879% complete

Photo Details

Diane Owens ace
Beautifully framed view!
June 25th, 2020  
