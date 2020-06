Two Out Of Three

I mentioned at the start of this walk that Kinsmen Park was the location of Edmonton's first millionaire. The three houses that he built are still standing and are now part of a museum. As we make our way down the trail we are passing by two of them. The one on top was house number two. It was built in 1886. The one on the bottom is house number three built in 1901.

The museum is currently closed to the public.