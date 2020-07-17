Sign up
Photo 3233
Then and Now
Forty nine years ago today Melody was the flower girl at the wedding of family friends Andy and Janet. Here are a couple of pics from that day and a picture of the happy couple today
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
family
,
friend
,
wedding
Diana
ace
Such amazing shots, how time flies.
July 18th, 2020
