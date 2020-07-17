Previous
Then and Now by bkbinthecity
Then and Now

Forty nine years ago today Melody was the flower girl at the wedding of family friends Andy and Janet. Here are a couple of pics from that day and a picture of the happy couple today
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Diana ace
Such amazing shots, how time flies.
July 18th, 2020  
