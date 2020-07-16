Previous
Stormy Weather by bkbinthecity
Photo 3232

Stormy Weather

A huge storm blew through Edmonton tonight and l managed to capture some shots. If you're wondering l was under a roof so l stayed dry until l had to make a dash for the car
16th July 2020

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
885% complete

Photo Details

Holy moly! That’s a lot of water! Edmonton, Canada?! Glad you stayed safe and dry!
July 17th, 2020  
