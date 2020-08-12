Previous
House In The Woods by bkbinthecity
House In The Woods

Standing on the Carruthers Steel Bridge gives a nice view of The Villa. The real name is the Jim Cornwell Residence. It is a Tudor Style home overlooking the Groat Ravine
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
PhylM-S ace
What great stories must lie within those walls!
August 13th, 2020  
Diane Owens ace
This is beautiful! Fav.
August 13th, 2020  
