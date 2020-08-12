Sign up
Photo 3259
House In The Woods
Standing on the Carruthers Steel Bridge gives a nice view of The Villa. The real name is the Jim Cornwell Residence. It is a Tudor Style home overlooking the Groat Ravine
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
12th August 2020 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
landscape
,
architecture
,
building
PhylM-S
ace
What great stories must lie within those walls!
August 13th, 2020
Diane Owens
ace
This is beautiful! Fav.
August 13th, 2020
