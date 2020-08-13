Previous
Two Fountains by bkbinthecity
Photo 3260

Two Fountains

This morning I made my way to Leduc which is just a short distance from Edmonton. I had a temporary job for today assembling sanitizer stands for schools.
I had some time before I started so l found a nice spot to take some pictures
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
893% complete

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Such a nice image - it looks beautifully cool. :)
August 14th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Nice find - we definitely benefited from you having some time to pass beforehand.
August 14th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such a lovely and refreshing image.
August 14th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
so lovely with the two fountains.
August 14th, 2020  
