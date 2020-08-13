Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3260
Two Fountains
This morning I made my way to Leduc which is just a short distance from Edmonton. I had a temporary job for today assembling sanitizer stands for schools.
I had some time before I started so l found a nice spot to take some pictures
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3260
photos
323
followers
393
following
893% complete
View this month »
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
13th August 2020 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
park
,
fountains
Rob Z
ace
Such a nice image - it looks beautifully cool. :)
August 14th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Nice find - we definitely benefited from you having some time to pass beforehand.
August 14th, 2020
Diana
ace
Such a lovely and refreshing image.
August 14th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
so lovely with the two fountains.
August 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close