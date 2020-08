Telford Lake

Today Melody's parents were having some work done in their apartment. They wanted to be out while the work was being done. So we picked them up and took them to the Outlet Mall by the airport. Then we headed to Leduc.

While there we went and checked out Telford Lake.

The City of Leduc is in the process of building a boardwalk around the lake. Here is a glimpse of a portion of it.

Once it is done it will be a 7 km walk around the lake