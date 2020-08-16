Previous
Next
The Lake by bkbinthecity
Photo 3263

The Lake

I decided to put together a collage of a few more of the pics from Telford Lake
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
fun way to do a most excellent collage!
August 17th, 2020  
Dianne
This is a cool way to display your lovely images.
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise