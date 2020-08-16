Sign up
Photo 3263
The Lake
I decided to put together a collage of a few more of the pics from Telford Lake
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
water
lake
PhylM-S
ace
fun way to do a most excellent collage!
August 17th, 2020
Dianne
This is a cool way to display your lovely images.
August 17th, 2020
