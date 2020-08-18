Previous
Next
Flying High by bkbinthecity
Photo 3265

Flying High

When I was in Leduc last week l came across this mural which I thought was worth posting on my project
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise