Previous
Next
Campus Tunnel by bkbinthecity
Photo 3408

Campus Tunnel

Today I went for a walk on the University of Alberta campus. Here are two buildings. Pembina Hall and Athabasca Hall.
I recently discovered some history concerning the two buildings. Apparently there is a tunnel underneath that connects the two buildings.
It dates back to the 1920's. It is no longer open as it was closed upon authorities discovering certain activities taking place in the tunnel that was not exactly on the up and up. The two buildings were originally built as residents for students but eventually were used for classes.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
933% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Haha unsavoury goings-on in the tunnel! Beautiful buildings for the students’ residences.
January 9th, 2021  
Claes ace
A building from a time where things were built to last
January 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise