Campus Tunnel

Today I went for a walk on the University of Alberta campus. Here are two buildings. Pembina Hall and Athabasca Hall.

I recently discovered some history concerning the two buildings. Apparently there is a tunnel underneath that connects the two buildings.

It dates back to the 1920's. It is no longer open as it was closed upon authorities discovering certain activities taking place in the tunnel that was not exactly on the up and up. The two buildings were originally built as residents for students but eventually were used for classes.