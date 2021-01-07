Previous
The Side Entrance by bkbinthecity
Photo 3407

The Side Entrance

Today's picture takes us back to City Hall and the side entrance to the building
7th January 2021

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Very cool patterns!
January 8th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!!
January 8th, 2021  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice pov
January 8th, 2021  
