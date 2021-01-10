Previous
Reflections Of The City by bkbinthecity
Photo 3410

Reflections Of The City

Walking past the Art Gallery of Alberta l saw this reflection of City Hall in the window
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Esther Rosenberg ace
Well captured!, Great reflection of the city on those windows.
January 11th, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
cool reflection, good eye1
January 11th, 2021  
Sand Lily
Great reflection shot.
January 11th, 2021  
Susan ace
Beautiful
January 11th, 2021  
