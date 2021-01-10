Sign up
Photo 3410
Reflections Of The City
Walking past the Art Gallery of Alberta l saw this reflection of City Hall in the window
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
4
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
reflections
,
hall
,
city
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Well captured!, Great reflection of the city on those windows.
January 11th, 2021
Anne ❀
ace
cool reflection, good eye1
January 11th, 2021
Sand Lily
Great reflection shot.
January 11th, 2021
Susan
ace
Beautiful
January 11th, 2021
