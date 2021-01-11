Sign up
Photo 3411
The Bowker Building
This building located just north of the Legislative Building was built in 1931 to house the offices of the Attorney General. Today it is home to office space for the Provincial Government
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
architecture
,
building
