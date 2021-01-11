Previous
The Bowker Building by bkbinthecity
Photo 3411

The Bowker Building

This building located just north of the Legislative Building was built in 1931 to house the offices of the Attorney General. Today it is home to office space for the Provincial Government
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

