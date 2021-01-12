Previous
The Front by bkbinthecity
Photo 3412

The Front

Yesterday I posted a picture of the backside of the Bowker Building.
Today l decided to post a picture of the front of the building.
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
934% complete

